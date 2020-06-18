Toyota suspends operations at Bidadi plant after 2 employees test Covid positive

Our Bureau

Bengaluru, June 18

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said two of its employees at its Bidadi plant have tested positive for Covid-19.

“TKM partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the Strategic Business Units (SBU) office staff at Bengaluru , Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata still continue to ‘work from home’. However, despite such measures, two employees at TKM’s Bidadi plant tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16. The said employees had last attended work on June 7 and June 16, respectively,” a statement from the company said.

Following this incident, operations at the Toyota plant has already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out.

This is perhaps the first time, employees of an automobile manufacturer in Karnataka have tested positive. After weeks of nationwide lockdown leading to a complete halt of all production at both its plants at Bidadi in Karnataka, TKM restarted operations on May 26, the statement said.

The company said as the first step and through appropriate contact tracing, TKM has started identifying all those employees, who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees, for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary and is in contact with the local Government authorities.

TKM has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications. Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities, the statement said.