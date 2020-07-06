Toyota suspends production at Bidadi plant on Monday after an employee dies of Covid-19

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Toyota Kirloskar on Monday said that one of its employees has died due to Covid-19 and it has suspended production at its Bidadi plant for a day.
A statement from Toyota said the employee had last attended work at the factory on June 23 and as of now there is no clear evidence of internal transmission within the company from this case or the previously reported eight Covid-19 positive cases at the plant.
TKM has quarantined those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the deceased until June 23. “The safety and peace of mind of our employees and all of its other stakeholders are among our top priorities and with that in mind, as precautionary measures TKM has suspended its production for the day at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi and has carried out the required process of disinfecting the workplace as well as deep cleaning of work areas where an infection is detected.” TKM will resume its operations on July 7 at its plant in Bidadi, post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols.
