Tata Consumer Products Limited (TPCL) has completed the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd, NourishCo Beverages Ltd and Tata SmartFoodz Ltd with TPCL.

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker stated that there would be no change in the operating structure of the business units and they will continue to stay focused on their portfolio including millet-based products, ready-to-drink products and ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat products.

“This merger is one more step towards building a simplified and agile business. It will enable administrative and financial synergies. Retaining the existing business operating structure will provide continuity and ensure these businesses stay focused on the growth agenda,” said Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, of Tata Consumer Products Limited.