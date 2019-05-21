US firm Varian to acquire cancer centres operator CTSI for $283 m

California-based Varian Medical Systems has reached an agreement to acquire Cancer Treatment Services International (CTSI) for $283 million.

Privately-held CTSI operates the American Oncology Institute in Hyderabad and 10 multidisciplinary cancer centres across the Indian subcontinent as well as a US-based division, Oncology Solutions.

“Our acquisition of CTSI will allow us to better support oncology centres globally,” said Dow Wilson, President and CEO of Varian, in a press release.

Varian will finance the acquisition with a combination of borrowings under its credit facility and cash on hand.

CTSI generated annual revenues of $43.5 million in FY19, said the statement.