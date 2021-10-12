TPG invests $1 billion in Tata Motors' electric vehicle unit

American investment firm TPG Rise Climate is investing Rs 7,500 crore in compulsory convertible instruments to secure between 11 per cent and 15 per cent stake in Tata Motors Ltd's newly created electric vehicle company. The new company will be called TML EV Co and the investments will be done in tranches, over a period of 18 months from the date of completion of the first tranche.

"The new company shall leverage all existing investments and capabilities of Tata Motors Ltd and will channelise the future investments into electric vehicles, dedicated BEV platforms, advanced automotive technologies and catalyse investments in charging infrastructure and battery technologies," said a press statement.

Over the next five years, this company will create a portfolio of 10 EVs and in association with Tata Power Ltd, catalyse the creation of a widespread charging infrastructure to facilitate rapid EV adoption in India.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors Ltd commented, “I am delighted to have TPG Rise Climate join us in our journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India. We will continue to proactively invest in exciting products that delights customers, while meticulously creating a synergistic ecosystem. We are excited and committed to play a leading role in the Government’s vision to have 30 per cent electric vehicles penetration rate by 2030.”

Jim Coulter, Managing Partner, TPG Rise Climate, and Founding partner of TPG commented, “We are excited to partner with Tata Motors on their mission to lead the electrification of passenger mobility in India. There is significant momentum around India’s EV movement, supported by the Government’s vision and policies, as well as growing consumer demand for greener solutions. The investment aligns with TPG Rise Climate’s focus on decarbonised transport and builds on TPG’s long history in India.”

It is expected that the first round of capital infusion will be completed by March 22 and the entire funds will be infused by end of 2022.