TPREL commissions 100 MW solar project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has commissioned a 100 MW solar project at Raghanesda Solar Park, Gujarat.

The installation will reduce 2,00,000 tonnes of carbon emission every year. Raghanesda Solar Park, located in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat, is one of the biggest solar parks in the country, a statement said.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has successfully commissioned the 100 MW Solar Power project at Raghanesda Solar Park, Gujarat, it added.

This project is another landmark for TPREL, as in the first year of its operation, the plant is expected to generate 255 million units, the statement noted.

The project was awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). With this addition of 100 MW, the total installed capacity of TPREL will be 2,797 MW with 1,865 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. It has 1,234 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, “We are proud to announce that TPREL has commissioned the 100MW project at one of the biggest solar parks in the country in Gujarat. We are steadfast in our conviction towards promoting the realisation of clean and green energy in the country through solar power generation”.

Despite various challenges faced on account of Covid-19 by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has completed the project within the timelines due to its project execution experience and capabilities.