TPSL receives LoI from MAHAGENCO for setting up 250 MW plant

TP Saurya (TPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the ‘Letter of Intent’ (LoI) from Maharashtra State Power Generation (MAHAGENCO) for setting up of 250 MW Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic Power plant in Maharashtra.
The project has been awarded to TPSL through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-reverse auction.
The company has received the LoI in a bid announced by MAHAGENCO for setting up 250 MW Solar plant at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule District of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has conveyed consent to purchase the power generated from this solar plant.
The solar plant project will be commissioned within 15 months from the date of PPA execution.
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “The project will further promote the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix in Maharashtra. We are one of the leaders in solar power and committed to usher in an era of clean energy in the country.”
With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4611 MW with an installed capacity of 2947 MW and 1664 MW under implementation.
