Amsterdam-headquartered fintech Modifi, which offers cross-border B2B trade finance and payments solutions, is eyeing a significant increase in its India business in 2025.

As part of its strategy, Modifi will invest a significant portion of its recently raised $15 million Series C funding to fuel this growth, focusing on deepening local operations.

Modifi has earmarked ₹50 crore to finance over 5,000 SMEs across India in the next 2-3 years. It has partnered with organizations such as the SME Chamber of India and the Maharashtra Industry Development Association.

It provides trade financing to hundreds of SMEs across key export sectors like renewables, automotive, chemicals, and textiles.

The fintech has grown 38 per cent annually and has facilitated over $3 billion in global trade across 1,800 trading partners in 55 countries since its inception. India is pivotal to Modifi’s global expansion journey. The company launched its India operations in 2019, making it the first international market outside Europe.

Modifi’s digital financing solutions address the working capital challenges faced by SMEs. These solutions eliminate the need for collateral, streamline access to global markets, and enable businesses to compete internationally with confidence.

“With our latest funding, we are doubling down on our India operations to meet the increasing demand for flexible, digital trade finance solutions,” said Matthias Hendrichs, Chief Commercial Officer of Modifi Global.

The company plans to invest heavily in expanding its workforce, forging deeper partnerships with trade bodies, and enhancing its technological capabilities to better serve Indian exporters.