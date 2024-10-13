With the telecom regulator hinting that it is in favour of administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite services, Reliance Jio has approached the Telecom Ministry accusing TRAI of having a predetermined mind on the issue.

“While the DoT correctly recognised the need for a level playing field in its reference to TRAI, the consultation paper issued by TRAI appears to overlook this critical issue. It seems TRAI has pre-emptively closed the matter without soliciting the views of stakeholders. By failing to ask pertinent questions on this issue, stakeholders are deprived of the opportunity to voice their opinions. Such a consultation exercise could result in recommendations that disregard this vital issue of level playing field,” RJio wrote in a letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Communications.

Consultation paper

TRAI’s consultation paper on allocating spectrum had cited examples from other countries where satellite spectrum has been assigned through an administrative mechanism, with spectrum charges levied in the form of an administratively determined fee. The consultation process comes even as the industry is sharply divided over allocation and use of spectrum. While the traditional telecom operators including Reliance Jio have called for an auction mechanism to determine pricing, satellite players have pushed for administrative allocation.

“Technological advancements enable converged networks that has blurred distinctions between satellite and terrestrial systems. Furthermore, satellite-based services are no longer confined to areas unserved by terrestrial networks. Instead, while they complement terrestrial networks in some unconnected regions, they would be directly competing in covered areas,” RJio said in the letter.