Trane to offer new suite of air purification solutions

Trane Technologies, the US-based solutions provider for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), has launched a new suite of air cleaning solutions to address the problem of indoor air quality, and for cold storage vaccine supply chain in India.
The air cleaning solutions apply advanced technologies to help reduce pathogens and other contaminants in indoor environments, including particles, gases and viruses. The technologies involve photo catalytic oxidation, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, high voltage electrostatic filtration, and Trane catalytic air cleaning system.
As businesses and establishments reopen, Trane is seeing its solutions, which can be customised for various applications, gaining ground.
Kishor Patil, Country Leader, HVAC & Transport, India & SAARC, Trane Technologies, , said, “We have made strides in enabling businesses build healthier and more efficient environments. Our solutions can reduce the spread of a variety of bacteria and many viruses and also improve the air quality by effectively degrading toxic and harmful gases and odours, and filtering particulate matter in the air.”
Interacting with BusinessLine, Kishor said, “These solutions are applicable for both new buildings and retrofits in a wide range of environments, such as business centres, healthcare facilities, offices, educational institutes, and industrial sites. The solutions can be installed in multiple ways, such as plug-in mounting, and internal and external full cross-section.”
Trane has received over 3,000 enquiries from the APAC region and more than 230 orders from customers across different industries. In India, some leading companies in IT services and real estate have shown their trust in Trane Air Cleaning System.
There is evidence from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and other sources that HVAC technologies can mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious aerosols in built environments.
The company has expanded its portfolio of temporary cold storage and supply solutions for the global pharmaceutical companies developing Covid-19 vaccine with its intelligent temperature-controlled cold chain solutions.
Pharmaceutical companies in final-stage clinical trials anticipate they will require strict temperature controls to safeguard their products ― down to temperatures as low as -70 degrees Celsius. These solutions cover the entire cold chain ― from air transport to marine, rail, trailer, last-mile delivery, and at storage points along the way.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 20 per cent of temperature-sensitive health care products are damaged during transport, and 25 per cent of vaccines reach their destination in a degraded state due to breaks in the cold chain.
“Our cold storage solutions can maintain temperatures of up to -70 degrees Celsius needed for Covid-19 vaccine and for an extended period. Earlier vaccines needed -30 degree Celsius,” Patil said.
“As one of the leading products of the Intermodal Transportation, we have the SuperFreezer refrigeration unit with ultra-low temperatures down to -70°C that delivers unmatched low-temperature performance to maintain and deliver products of the highest quality, extending shelf life for increased profitability,” Kishor claimed.
The company has introduced a solution to safeguard people’s health and safety by providing an unbroken link to cold chain solutions for Covid-19 vaccine distribution. In addition, it offers tailored products for local adaptations to meet the growing needs of industry during and beyond the pandemic.
