Transasia Bio-Medicals sets up IVD manufacturing facility in Vizag

In-vitro diagnostic company, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, has set up a state-of-the-art medical devices manufacturing plant at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam, with an investment of ₹30 crore.
The plant was formally inaugurated on Wednesday. Operations will start immediately at this new plant with product rollouts expected in early September.
“The largest-of-its-kind facility in Asia spread over 35,000 sft will manufacture ErbaLisa Covid-19 IgG ELISA test kits, RT-PCR kits and rapid test kits for India and other emerging markets,’’ Suresh Vazirani, Founder & Chairman, Transasia-Erba International Group of Companies, told BusinessLine on Thursday.
Zydus Cadila to make indigenous Covid-19 test kits
This is the fifth manufacturing facility for the Mumbai-based company along with plants in Baddi, Daman, Sikkim and Mumbai.
The facility, with an annual capacity of 2 million Molecular & Serology test kits, has face-recognition system, cold room, storage area, clean rooms of BSL-II/BSL-III grade, large lyophilizers, protein purification equipment, advanced QC equipment and automated machines.
It has the capacity to produce 6 lakh Elisa-based antibody detection test kits per day besides RT-PCR and rapid test kits.
To address the growing need for serological tests as disease prevention, spurred by greater awareness of infectious diseases due to Covid-19, it plans to manufacture testing kits for other immunology products as well.
ICMR approves HiMedia-Syngene’s Elisa test kit for Covid-19
“The facility will play a key role in import substitution of medical devices. It will have the flexibility to scale up manufacturing capabilities on demand, while driving greater operational efficiency,” Vazirani said.
“To meet the growing demand, Transasia will significantly invest in R&D and manpower at the facility for its immunology products with total hiring estimated at 500 employees as of now,” he said.
The company had clocked a revenue of ₹1,300 crore in the financial year ended March, 2021.
