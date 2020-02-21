Travel start-up Pickyourtrail partners with Zestmoney to offer EMI options

Pickyourtrail, a Chennai-based travel technology start-up, on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Fintech company ZestMoney to provide flexible payment options for booking itineraries.

The tie-up is a part of the Pickyourtrail’s strategic plan to expand its customer base. The partnership will help the travel agency provide seamless travel booking experience. There will be No cost EMI and ‘travel now, pay later in three easy installments’ options.

Pickyourtrail is an online travel planning platform that curates customer specific international itineraries through its advanced do-it-yourself booking model. The company was started in 2014 and last year it had raised about $3 million (₹21 crore approximately) as Series-A funding.

Srinath Shankar, co-founder, Pickyourtrail said: “We believe that providing No Cost EMIs and flexible payment options for customers will help make international travel more affordable to mid-income customers.”

“As more and more customers are now opting for international holidays, we are certain that our offering will help them to book their vacations more seamlessly,” he added.

The company in its release said that with the new EMI option, there has been a surge in the number of customers travelling to destinations like Greece, Indonesia, Italy, and Maldives for deals ranging between ₹50,000 to ₹3 lakh.

Other expansion plans

Pickyourtrail had earlier this year announced its plan to increase its share of foreign travellers to 10 per cent in the current fiscal. Right now, about 95 per cent of the travellers of the portal are the domestic audience.