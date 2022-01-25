Trell completes ESOP buyback worth ₹12 crore

Trell, a lifestyle social commerce platform, has concluded an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback option for its employees worth ₹12 crore.

The initiative demonstrates the company’s dedication to the concept of inclusive growth, in which every employee feels valued and motivated to excel in their area of expertise, and empower them to play an important role in the company’s shared future, said the company.

Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder, and CEO, said, “Our people have stood with us during the most unprecedented times and their continuous support made this possible today. Their conviction and unwavering efforts have fuelled our exponential growth; making Trell the largest and fastest-growing social commerce platform in the country.” This is a small gesture of gratitude for the team by assisting them in their wealth-creation journey, while they are having a tremendous positive influence in the ecosystem with their contributions at Trell, he added.

The team has grown from 50 to more than 700 members since the pandemic began, witnessed growth and scale on its influencer-led social commerce platform in 2021.

‘Shop’ section launched

The company has more than 60 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) and offers content in multiple categories across 12 languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and English. The platform has raised more than $62 million from marquee investors such as Mirae Asset, H&M Group, Samsung Ventures and LB investments, among others.

Trell is a lifestyle social commerce platform enabling millions of Indians to create and consume relevant and meaningful content across categories like Fashion, Beauty, DIY, Health & Wellness, Movies & TV reviews, Food, Travel and many more in 12 regional languages, according to the company. The platform has 100 million plus downloads and 60 million plus monthly active users. In August 2020, Trell launched ‘Shop’ section, marking its foray into the social commerce segment, and has 1,000+ brands in beauty, wellness, fashion, and mom & baby care categories.