Trell raises $45 million in Series-B

Social commerce platform Trell said it has raised $45 million in a Series-B round of funding led by financial group Mirae Asset, fashion retailer H&M Group and co-led by LB Investments.

Previous investors, along with KTB Network, Samsung Ventures, and Fosun RZ Capital have also participated in this round, the company said in a statement on Monday. With the closing of the Series B round, Trell’s total funding raised has reached $62 million to date, it added.

Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Trell, said, “Trell has enabled millions of Indian language internet users to discover and buy lifestyle trends and we are grateful to have a community that has shown us incredible support, which has further fuelled our need to diversify content creation, commerce in India and create sustainable opportunities for wealth creation and economic growth.”

The social commerce platform, which has over 50 million monthly active users on its app, plans to utilise the freshly infused capital to further develop its artificial learning and machine learning technologies across regional languages as well as strengthen the team. The fund will also help the growth of community and commerce initiative, it added.

Ashish Dave, Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, said, “We believe the impact of the platform in the social commerce ecosystem is going to revolutionize the way people connect and consume content online, thereby helping them make more informed lifestyle choices and purchase decisions.”

Trell provides a platform to consumers connect with like-minded individuals and discover lifestyle trends and share content around their interests and passions across categories in eight regional languages. By the end of this year, the social commerce platform is looking to launch 6 more languages expanding its footprint to over 2,000 cities and towns in India.

Founded as a mobile-based visual blogging platform, in August last year, Trell launched its social commerce section that enables users to watch personalised product recommendations across categories and buy the products from within the app. “With the new addition of funds, Trell is also looking to expand its commerce operations by entering into the apparel, home care, mom, and baby-care categories in the months to come,” the company added.

Nanna Anderson, Head of H&M CO:LAB, H&M Group’s Investment arm, added, “Social commerce is a very interesting and growing space within the retail industry in India and globally. Trell has shown impressive growth over the years and we believe that it has the potential to become a global leader in this space.”

Currently, social commerce is pegged at $1.5-2 billion GMV market and is likely to hit $60 billion to $70 billion in 2030 and is expected to grab a 5 per cent share of the Indian e-commerce market by 2025.