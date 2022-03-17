Bengaluru, March 17

Amid reports of an ongoing forensic audit at Trell, the social commerce startup said it recently conducted a review and would undertake “right-sizing” at the firm.

“In light of the [review] findings, the board has taken a decision to focus on a few core initiatives and strengthen our systems/processes before we plan to raise the next round of funding. Unfortunately, this also means that we will have to do some right-sizing within the firm. This can entail some roles getting redundant while there will be new roles also added. We remain deeply committed to our stakeholders and aligned to our vision,” a Trell spokesperson told BusinessLine.

The spokesperson added that the review aimed to ensure internal systems and processes kept pace with the company’s progress. “As we have grown rapidly, our first priority is towards ensuring that we continue to work towards building an institution.”

According to a source close to the development, who declined to be identified spoke to BusinessLine, “the focus of the business is getting crystallised and, in about a week’s time, there will be more clarity on what kind of roles will stay and what will be the business focus.” The source also pointed out that there have been no layoffs at the company so far and the current team size is 700.

The company is undergoing an audit by EY India. According to a financial publication, the company’s co-founder Pulkit wrote an email to investors last week claiming that the audit was ordered by “select financial backers” and not Trell or its board. The interim report of the audit is said to have found financial irregularities at Trell.