Tatas owned Trent Ltd reported a 44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the second quarter of FY25 and revenue rose 39 per cent to ₹4156.7 crore.

The retailer opened 43 stores during the quarter ending it with a portfolio of 831 fashion stores.

The financial performance was slightly below street estimates due to muted consumer sentiments. “”Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted. This coupled with seasonality has meant that retail businesses have faced headwinds,” said Chairman Noel Tata. With that context, the company had delivered strong results across brands, concepts, categories and channels in the quarter, he added.

The company’s store portfolio consisted of 226 Westside, 577 Zudio and 28 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, it opened 7 Westside and 34 Zudio stores (including 1 in Dubai) across 27 cities. It also consolidated 9 Westside and 16 Zudio stores.

Revenues of Star hypermarket rose 27 per cent on year and 2 new stores were added. Like-for-like growth was 14 per cent driven by own brands, staples, fresh and general merchandise, which contributed to over 73 per cent of revenue.

In an otherwise subdued consumer market, key initiatives including with respect to the product offer, the store portfolio and the operating supply chain helped us deliver encouraging results, the company said.

“The change in revenue profile across our concepts remains broadly in line with our strategic objectives and plans.”

Fashion concepts such as Zudio and Westside reported double-digit growth in like-for-like stores.

Emerging categories such as beauty, personal care, innerwear and footwear contributed a fifth to revenues.