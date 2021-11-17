Trifecta Capital raises ₹750 crore in first close of third venture debt fund

Venture debt firm Trifecta Capital on Wednesday announced that it has achieved the first close of its third venture debt fund, Trifecta Venture Debt Fund – III, raising ₹750 crore ($100 million).

The firm has secured the investor commitments within two months of the launch of the Fund. The fund was launched with a target corpus of ₹1,000 crore and a green shoe option of ₹500 crore.

It witnessed strong interest from domestic and global investors, Trifecta Capital said in a statement.

The Fund is aimed at serving the demand for growth and acquisition financing in Indian startups.

It will partner with 50 to 75 category leading startups which are seeking alternative sources of growth capital.

Three active debt funds, one equity fund

Earlier this year, the firm had announced the final close and over-subscription of its Trifecta Venture Debt Fund – II at ₹1025 crore, as well as the first close of its late-stage equity offering, the ₹1,500 crore Trifecta Leaders Fund – I.

With this, the firm has three active debt funds and one active equity fund, along with advisory services, to support the diverse needs of startups across their lifecycle.

Trifecta Capital has committed over ₹2,700 crore of credit in over 85 startups across its prior debt funds, and an additional ₹750 crore of equity in seven startups from its equity fund.

The firm's portfolio includes 15 unicorns. It includes marquee businesses such as Big Basket, Pharmeasy, Cars24, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Urban Company, Vedantu, The Good Glamm Group, CarDekho, Ninjacart, NoBroker, CureFit, Meesho, Ixigo and Mobikwik, among others.

The Trifecta Capital portfolio has cumulatively raised $9.5 billion of equity and is cumulatively valued at $40 billion, it said.

With the close of its latest venture debt fund, it will continue its focus on "prudently selecting market leaders and early category creators" for the planned investments from Trifecta Venture Debt Fund – III, it said.

The firm additionally aims to utilise the capital pool to continue backing portfolio companies farther into their growth journey, through multiple follow-on investments and the ability to underwrite larger investments. Focus sectors where the firm plans to enhance participation include SaaS (Software as a Service), D2C (Direct-to-consumer), B2B commerce, Fintech, E-commerce Sellers.

It is planning to complete the final close for this fund in Q1 2022. It has begun active deployment from this vehicle, having already identified a healthy pipeline of credit opportunities.

Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner said, “ It is rare to raise two Funds in the same year, and we have been fortunate to do it thanks to our investors, our team, our portfolio partners, and our friends from the venture capital industry. We will endeavor to deliver consistent and healthy returns from this Fund as well.”

Nilesh Kothari, Managing Partner said, “Equipped with Venture Debt Fund – III, a customized technology platform offering financial advisory solutions and a late-stage equity fund, Trifecta Capital aims to consolidate its position as an innovator and financial partner of choice for the rapidly growing start-up ecosystem."

"Over the next two years, we will continue to introduce more interesting products and services to solve for large gaps within this ecosystem," Kothari added.