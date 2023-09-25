Mansi Madan Tripathy is all set to assume her new role as the Country Chair of Shell India from October 1, taking over from Nitin Prasad who has held that position since 2016. “I’m excited to continue my work with the amazing APAC Shell Lubricant Solutions team and looking forward to heading back to India to connect with Shell India staff and external stakeholders as I take up my new role. #RuknaMushkilHai #Unstoppable,” Tripathy wrote on her LinkedIn.

This is not the first time Shell India will get a woman as a head. After 24 years, when Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman, Shell Group in India, stepped down, in October 2012, he was succeeded by Yasmine Hilton. In October 2016, Hilton was succeeded by Nitin Prasad.

Clearly, those who have made it up the ladder in Shell have proven themselves in the organisation.

As the new Country Chair, Tripathy will oversee Shell Group in India, in addition to her role as Vice President, Shell Lubricants, Asia Pacific. Tripathy, who is currently in Singapore will relocate to New Delhi, which is also the city she grew up in.

India as a market is very price sensitive. Who would know it better than Tripathy, who, people say, has her core expertise in strategic intervention, growth opportunity identification and delivery, and converting consumer/shopper/trade insights into business building plans.

Tripathy, who has a Bachelor’s degree from NIT Kurukshetra and MBA in Marketing from SPJIMR, joined Shell from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global Director-level positions.

Her Linkedn profile says: A seasoned business leader with 20-plus years of experience across industries, business models and markets. She has been responsible for managing all business activities across the region which is one of the largest lubricants markets in the world. She is also on the Board of Shell Japan, JASLOC- JV in Saudi Arabia and Hankook Shell Korea.

Current responsibilities

Her current responsibilities entail managing a P&L of over two billion dollars. She has held positions of Managing Director, Shell India, Chief Marketing Officer at Shell Lubricants, Global Marketing Insights Director for Gillette, Asia Pacific Head for Consumer and Market Knowledge. As part of her global leadership roles, she has lived in India, Geneva, Singapore, and Boston, working on diverse product categories, multifunctional and multicultural teams, channels and business models.

Energy transition, sustainable development, and net-zero emissions are the buzz words in this sector. And Shell India has been part of this narrative and is prepping for a low-carbon future. Tripathy too is well versed with this narrative, as her Linkedln post said: “...I feel hugely privileged to oversee the Shell Group of companies in India, a key growth market for Shell. India continues to meet the energy needs of our customers today while building a low-carbon business for the future.” Her profile states that she is passionate about fitness, mentoring, and classical dancing. This may just come in handy as she navigates her way in her new position.