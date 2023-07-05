Triumph introduced its Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in India on Wednesday. The Speed 400 will be priced at ₹2,33,000 (ex-showroom) but will be available for the first 10,000 customers at ₹2,22,000.

The company did not announce the price of the Triumph Scrambler 400. Both the motorcycles will be produced in Bajaj Auto’s new Chakan plant which has a capacity of manufacturing 5,000 Triumph motorcycles. The manufacturing capabilities can be further expanded.

The company plans to start exporting the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 at the end of the calendar year to the United Kingdom, South East Asia and Japan.

Also read: TVS Motor prepares to launch new premium bikes and e-scooters

“The Indian market is the biggest motorcycle market and we have a significant presence selling approximately 1,000 bikes in India. The brand has a completely different customer base in India. The bikes will be built in India. We have facilities in Thailand and Brazil that will also be used to build the bikes,” said Nick Bloor, CEO of Triumph.

Further, Triumph will add 100 new stores across the country in the next six months.

“We will be taking the dealerships of Triumph in a systematic way. Some dealership will sell only 400, others only CKD and third type of dealership that will offer the entire Triumph range. We are being selective about it as we do not want to over distribute and then you chop the business opportunity,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.

Also read: JV with Harley-Davidson will elevate premiumisation strategy for Hero: Pawan Munjal