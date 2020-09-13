Triumph Motorcycle India targets 25-30% sales growth this year

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
While the industry is going through a tough phase, premium bikes maker Triumph Motorcycle India said it expects a sales growth of 25-30 per cent from what it sold last year, led by new launches with aggressive pricing and more BS-VI options than competitors.
The company sold around 800 units last year and this year targets around 1,000 units, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycle India, told BusinessLine. The company follows a July-June financial year.
"For the last three months, more or less, we are at last year’s level in terms of retail volumes. The reason why we are there is perhaps because of the product and price strategy...we have now 13 products in BS-VI in India and we are ahead of the curve within the premium bike segment,” he told BusinessLine in an interview over telephone.
Triumph is one of the first ones to launch BS-VI right from January-February, before the deadline of March 31 for BS-IV products, and even through the lockdowns the company launched a couple of interesting and awaited products, Farooq said.
"We know there is degrowth in the industry, but we want to push as many products as possible to gain market share and that is exactly what we have been able to achieve in the last two-three months," he said.
The company launched its tourer model, the all-new Rocket 3 GT power cruiser in India priced at ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom), on September 10. It is priced ₹40,000 higher than the regular Rocket 3 motorcycle.
Asked about ‘Make in India’ plans, Farooq said the company right now would continue assembling completeley knocked down (CKD) products at its Manesar facility. Triumph India imports most of the CKDs and completely built units (CBUs) from the Thailand facility of the British superbike maker.
"Going forward, the non-equity partnership between Bajaj Auto and Triumph will start delivering products (from next two years) and that will help towards Atmanirbhar efforts. But right now, the focus is more on how to grow numbers in the next one-and-a-half years, where we are focussing on new products," he said.
He said at this point in time, product research and development is going on with the Bajaj partnership and work is progressing well. The partnership plans to launch its first product in 2022.
This venture will help Triumph enter products at sub ₹2 lakh and a range of bikes under a new engine platform of 200cc to 750cc engines.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...