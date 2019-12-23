Companies

Trivitron Healthcare appoints Ravish Mittal as Group CFO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 23, 2019

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a medical device company, has appointed Ravish Mittal as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective December 9, 2019.

Mittal has more than 25 years of varied experience across strategic direction, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, treasury and forex management and fund raising among others, the company said in a statement.

“In his new role, Mittal will be at the helm of the company’s finances, organisational growth and expansion plans,” Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu said.

