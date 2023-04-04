Trontek, an EV battery manufacturer, announced the addition of lithium phosphate (LFP) batteries to its range of EV batteries.

It has cleared the testing process for the lithium iron (NMC) and lithium phosphate (LFP) battery ranges. According to the company, the phase-2 certification means that Trontek’s Li-ion batteries meet the safety requirements for its safety, reliability, and performance. These include thermal protection, audio-visual warning systems, and IPX7, including smart BMS and smart CAN-enabled chargers, according to a company press release.

With this, the company will offer its range of LFP and NMC batteries AIS-certified in both phases, in compliance with the EV battery standards set by MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) in September last year.

“It is a major milestone for us as we become one of the first to achieve AIS-156 certification for our entire range of e-2W and e-3W batteries and also have approval for our LFP battery chemistry. Trontek has been pioneering tech innovation in EV batteries for years, and our primary aim is to provide safe products that customers can completely rely upon. said Samrath Kochar, CEO at TRONTEK.

NMC batteries offer up to 3.6 KWh for E2W, while LFP batteries offer 1.5 kWh to 3.64 kWh for E2W and 5.35 kWh to 10.7 KWh for E3W, noted the manufacturer.