Snack company Troo Good has raised $9 million in a funding round led by Puro Wellness. The existing investors, Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments, also participated in this round.

The funding will support the company’s efforts in expanding infrastructure and distribution network across India, enhancing distribution capabilities and driving product innovation.

This latest round brings Troo Good’s total funding to approximately ₹130 crore. It raised ₹55 crore in a Series-A round in November 2021.

Raju Bhupati, Founder and CEO of Troo Good, said, “The funds will help us enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reach more consumers and innovate with new products that cater to our customer’s evolving tastes and needs.”

Troo Good will continue to focus on growing its market share in the rapidly-expanding healthy snacks segment. Founded in 2018 by Raju Bhupati, Troo Good specialises in manufacturing and selling millet-based snacks, including chikkis, protein bars and nutri bars.

Troo Good currently claims to sell over three million units daily of its popular millet chikkis and other millet snacks. In the fiscal ending March 2023, the company recorded revenue of ₹52.7 crore, showing a 7 per cent growth.