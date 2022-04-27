Truemeds raises $22 million in series B round led by Westbridge Capital

Telehealth platform Truemeds has closed its series B funding round led by private equity fund Westbridge Capital.

The funding round witnessed participation from existing investors including InfoEdge Ventures, Asha Impact and IAN Fund. There was oversubscription from new and existing investors, but the company decided to cap the raise at $22 million, it said.

The company plans to utilise the funds to expand in the domestic market.

Founded by former Abbott executives Akshat Nayyar and Dr Kunal Wani, Truemeds has over five lakh customers and aims to expand beyond Maharashtra, it said.

The company is currently fulfilling over one lakh orders a month and plans to triple the number of fulfilment centres in the next six months.

Nayyar, CEO of Truemeds, said, “We are overwhelmed by the confidence our incoming and existing investors have shown in us. We are excited to welcome Westbridge Capital to join us as we make Truemeds a household name.

Nayyar added, “India is one of the few markets where we have pseudo-categorisation of medicines in branded and generic-generic to create different price tiers. 95 per cent of the drugs sold in India are off-patent (thus technically generics). Indian generic-generic market is growing at 1.5 times the overall pharmaceutical market and following the US landscape, where the generics prescription share moved from 40 per cent in 2005 to over 85 per cent in 2019.”

Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director, Westbridge Capital, said, “We are excited to partner with Truemeds as they create value for patients by delivering high-quality drugs at affordable prices at patients’ doorstep. The founding team’s strong category understanding has resulted in the success and we are excited to help take the company to the next level.”

Amit Behl, Partner, InfoEdge Ventures, said, “Truemeds is carving out a good place for itself in the Indian pharma market with its simple but powerful proposition of reducing costs of medicine bills. Seldom do we witness an e-commerce biz model operating with viable economics while growing rapidly and delivering attractive savings for customers. Execution by the team has been very impressive and with this fundraise they have the necessary capital to put in the building blocks required for rapid, long-term and sustainable growth.”