TruJet to restart operations with one aircraft; no clarity on funding

After being grounded for 15 days, TruJet is set to resume operations with one aircraft on February 23.

Last week, BusinessLine had reported that all aircraft of TruJet were grounded since February 5 due to an acute cash crunch. The airline had later confirmed that its operations had been “hampered” and that it was in conversation with investors to raise up to $25 million.

“And now we are pleased to inform you all that from 23rd of February (Wednesday), Trujet is resuming its operations for the following routes, Hyderabad-Vijawada-hyderabad, Vijayawada-Bengaluru-Vijayawada, Bengaluru-Bidar-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Rajahmundry-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Nanded-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Nanded-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kolhapur-Mumbai, and Mumbai-Jalgaon-Mumbai,” it said.

According to sources, the airline will use only one aircraft for its operations. “Next week onwards, we will have another aircraft, and the week after that, we may have one other aircraft.” However, the person refused to disclose whether the airline had indeed managed to get the funding or not.

The statement continued that TruJet was in the final stage of discussion with a potential investor who is funding $25 million within the next few days. The investor would like to bring his own panel of management, and in the same process, a new chief executive will start work on March 1, until which time V Umesh, who is currently the MD of the airline will be acting CEO.