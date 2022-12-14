TS Santhanam Family of the TVS Group has opened a manufacturing unit of Leggaro Composites near Chennai to produce carbon fibre components to serve the global luxury car market.

In November 2020, the TSF group forged a strategic partnership with Italy-based MIND S.r., which has been serving marquee customers across Europe. The company boasts of complete integration in design and composite components manufacturing. TSF group’s large-scale manufacturing and automation experience complements MIND’s existing capabilities, according to a statement.

“Establishing Leggaro’s manufacturing facility in Chennai is a milestone, which will allow us to scale up our presence and provide cost-effective composites solutions across industries,” said Sriram Viji – Management Member, Leggaro Composites and Managing Director, Brakes India.

The plants in Bologna, Italy, and Chennai, India have a built-up area of 10,000 square metres with specialisation in delivering components in composites.