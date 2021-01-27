TSSPDCL, ECIL and WINAMR deploy smart grid solutions as part of pilot project

TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), ECIL & WINAMR have together executed a smart grid project at Jeedimetla near here by providing smart meters, smart grid infrastructure and real time distribution management software solution.

This set of smart grid solutions helps manage and control the prepaid and post paid payment mechanism and track energy usage, among various other monitorables.

It also helps track and analyse electricity distribution pattern, distribution transformer temperature, energy audit and outage management apart from other demand-side management issues.

Transition

T Sriranga Rao, Chairman of Telangana State Energy Regulatory Commission, told BusinessLine, that this is an interesting pilot project and is significant because it shows how modern smart grid solutions can be utilised to solve grid challenges and later enable proliferation.

“De-carbonising our electricity grid will introduce new localised challenges, and we will need to fuse the latest smart grid technology with the right market incentives to unlock a clean grid. These solutions can do more than we give them credit for. This pilot study shows how they can be better suited to our increasingly dynamic grid than what is in our conventional toolkit. Exploring how we can enable these capabilities at scale will accelerate our transition to a clean grid.”

“Innovative projects like this that produce mutual benefits for utility operators and consumers provide the foundation that can revolutionise the efficiency, reliability, resiliency, quality, and overall performance of the electric system, helping move us closer to achieving nation-leading climate and clean energy goals,” he said.

Utilities and consumers have reiterated the importance of smart meter and smart grid. This project is one of a kind example of smart grid deployment. TSSPDCL aims to amplify the existing initiatives of the government.