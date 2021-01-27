TSSPDCL, ECIL and WINAMR deploy smart grid solutions as part of pilot project

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), ECIL & WINAMR have together executed a smart grid project at Jeedimetla near here by providing smart meters, smart grid infrastructure and real time distribution management software solution.
This set of smart grid solutions helps manage and control the prepaid and post paid payment mechanism and track energy usage, among various other monitorables.
It also helps track and analyse electricity distribution pattern, distribution transformer temperature, energy audit and outage management apart from other demand-side management issues.
T Sriranga Rao, Chairman of Telangana State Energy Regulatory Commission, told BusinessLine, that this is an interesting pilot project and is significant because it shows how modern smart grid solutions can be utilised to solve grid challenges and later enable proliferation.
“De-carbonising our electricity grid will introduce new localised challenges, and we will need to fuse the latest smart grid technology with the right market incentives to unlock a clean grid. These solutions can do more than we give them credit for. This pilot study shows how they can be better suited to our increasingly dynamic grid than what is in our conventional toolkit. Exploring how we can enable these capabilities at scale will accelerate our transition to a clean grid.”
“Innovative projects like this that produce mutual benefits for utility operators and consumers provide the foundation that can revolutionise the efficiency, reliability, resiliency, quality, and overall performance of the electric system, helping move us closer to achieving nation-leading climate and clean energy goals,” he said.
Utilities and consumers have reiterated the importance of smart meter and smart grid. This project is one of a kind example of smart grid deployment. TSSPDCL aims to amplify the existing initiatives of the government.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...