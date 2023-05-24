TTK Healthcare’s standalone net profit jumped to ₹16.94 crore from ₹10.61 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Total income grew to ₹195.75 crore from ₹163.87 crore.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹639.71 crore from ₹415.8 crore. Total income grew to ₹773.44 crore against ₹615.57 crore.

TTK Healthcare manufactures personal care products. It offers over-the-counter healthcare products such as condoms, hair creams, cosmetics, herbal tonics, anti-cold and allergy syrups, and shoe care products, as well as heart valve devices, surgical products and devices, maps, and packaging materials.

