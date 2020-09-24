TTK Prestige enters dining table segment with launch stainless steel casseroles

Leading kitchen appliances brand, TTK Prestige has forayed into the dining table category with the launch of a range of stainless steel casseroles. This development comes close on the heels of the company’s entry into the ₹2,000-crore luxury kitchen segment in June.

“With the outbreak of the pandemic more people are eating at home than ever before and they are eating together as a family because of work-from-home. We have seen a huge demand spike not just for high end casseroles but also for kitchenware. Keeping that in mind, we have come up with two ranges – a vanilla me-too range of stainless steel casseroles and a premium range priced from ₹845 to ₹1,595 in sizes from 2 litre up to 7 litre,” TT Jagannathan, Chairman, TTK Group told BusinessLine.

Consumer research points to the fact that Indians are saying no to plastic products and prefer stainless steel kitchenware. Since we already have strong design capabilities and understand stainless steel, we decided to get into the ₹1,000 crore dining table market and expect to sell 50,000 units in the upcoming festive season sales, added Jagannathan.

The casseroles will be available for sale on the company’s web store and also across its established network of over 570 Prestige Xclusive stores (earlier known as Prestige Smart Kitchen) across 340 cities. Pan India distribution across all channels is expected to be complete by March/April 2021.

The company is targeting ₹50 crore in revenue from this new category in the next two years. Asked what other products the company plans to introduce in the category, Jagannathan said “We will have to wait and see how this product sells. If it is successful, we will introduce plates, tumblers, forks, knives and spoons.”

A part of the TTK Group, TTK Prestige has eight manufacturing facilities in five locations across the country including Coimbatore and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Kargan in Gujarat, Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Khardi in Maharashtra.