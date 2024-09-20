Tube Investments of India, a Murugappa Group company, has been fined ₹3.16 lakh by the GST Authority of Uttarakhand.

The Company has received a Notice under Section 129 (3) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Notice received from the Assistant Commissioner, Uttarakhand, imposing a penalty of ₹3,16,247 for an inadvertent error in transit document(s), it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The company’s metal formed products division runs manufacturing operations in Uttarakhand.