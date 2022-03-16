Tube Investments names Mukesh Ahuja as the new MD

Murugappa Group’s engineering company Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) has announced the appointment of Mukesh Ahuja as the Managing Director of the company, while Vellayan Subbiah, presently the Managing Director has been designated as the Executive Vice Chairman.

Ahuja has been appointed as the MD for five years, with effect from April 1, 2022, till March 31, 2027, subject to the approval of the shareholders, according to a statement.

He is now thePresident, Tube Products of India, a business division of TII and has served the company in various capacities, before and after its demerger, since 1997. Ahuja has over two decades of experience in managing operations, strategy, business development and sales & marketing. He is currently on the Boards of Shanthi Gears Ltd and Cellestial E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, among others.

The company also announced the appointment of MAM Arunachalam, presently the non-executive Chairman as a Whole-time Director, designated as the Executive Chairman of the company. Tejpreet Singh Chopra, who is now an Additional Director, is re-designated as an Independent Director.