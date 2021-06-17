Tube Investments posts higher Q4 profit at ₹129 cr

Murugappa Group company Tube Investments of India (TII) has reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹129 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared to ₹74 crore in the same period a year ago. Its profit before tax (before exceptional items) grew 62 per cent at ₹175 crore (₹108 crore).

Total revenue from operations was higher at ₹1,480 crore (₹935 crore).

For the full year ended March 31, the company’s profit after tax stood at ₹273 crore against ₹331 crore in FY20.

In FY21, the company implemented a voluntary retirement scheme and incurred a cost of ₹22 crore which is considered as an exceptional item. Profit before tax (after exceptional items) stood at ₹359 crore (₹418 crore in FY20), according to a statement.

TII’s revenue was marginally lower at ₹4,256 crore as against ₹4,276 crore in the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s profit after tax stood at ₹160 crore for FY21 as against ₹60 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenue was at ₹6,083 crore (₹4,750 crore in FY20)

“TII has closed the year with a healthy performance post revival of the economy from the 1st wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The results are encouraging considering that the company had lost almost one full quarter of operations. We are hopeful that with governments’ constant endeavour in controlling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts towards maintaining the momentum in economic activity, the impetus in our operations is likely to continue,” said MAM Arunachalam (known as Arun Murugappan), Chairman, TII.

For FY21, engineering business’s revenue grew to ₹2,317 crore (₹2,258 crore in FY20) and Cycles and Accessories division recorded a revenue of ₹847 crore (₹781 crore), while Metal Formed Products business reported a drop in revenue at ₹1,274 crore (₹1,399 crore).

The Board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹1 each for FY21. Total dividend for FY21 works out to ₹3.50 per share. The Board appointed Sasikala Varadachari as additional director and independent director with immediate effect.

The Board also gave its nod to raise up to ₹200 crore to meet fund needs of the company in FY22.