Murugappa Group’s engineering company, Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII), reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹168 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, when compared to ₹181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax stood at ₹225 crore compared to .₹245 crore in the same period the previous year, according to a statement.

The company’s revenue in Q2 increased to ₹2,065 crore, compared to ₹1,970 crore in the same period the previous year.

Free cash flow for the quarter stood at ₹60 crore.

The engineering division’s revenue grew to ₹1,323 crore in Q2 of this fiscal, up from ₹1,274 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before interest and tax (PBIT) stood at ₹162 crore, slightly down from ₹169 crore in the prior-year period.

In the metal-formed products division, revenue for the quarter was ₹404 crore, a modest increase from ₹400 crore in the same quarter last year. PBIT for this segment was ₹46 crore, compared to ₹53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Mobility segment’s revenue for the quarter was ₹168 crore, down from ₹177 crore in the prior-year quarter. Loss before interest and tax narrowed to ₹0.36 crore, an improvement from the ₹3 crore loss reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2024, the company’s PAT stood at ₹322 crore compared to ₹329 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased to ₹3,789 crore compared to ₹3,525 crore.