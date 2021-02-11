Companies

Tube Investments to make electric 3-wheelers

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

M A M Arunachalam

To invest 200 crore; M A M Arunachalam elected Chairman

Murugappa Group company Tube Investments of India has announced its foray into the electric three-wheeler segment. The board approved the manufacturing and sale of three-wheeled electric vehicles with an outlay of up to ₹200 crore, the company said in a communiqué to stock exchanges. The company declined to disclose any further details.

The company’s board, at its meeting on Thursday, elected M A M Arunachalam (53), also known as Arun Murugappan (non-executive, non-Independent Director), as the Chairman with immediate effect.

Q3 profit rises

The board approved the results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, when the company reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹107 crore compared to ₹78 crore in the same period a year ago. Its profit before tax (before exceptional items) rose 53 per cent at ₹145 crore (₹95 crore). The total revenue from operations for the quarter was higher by 34 per cent at ₹1,309 crore (₹976 crore), on the back of growth in all business divisions.

“TII has delivered strong results driven by the overall revival in the economy and easing of the lockdown restrictions for Covid-19. The company is witnessing improved performance in most of its segments and expects this momentum to continue, as the economy, which has started showing signs of revival, improves further,” said M A M Arunachalam in a statement.

The engineering business’ revenue grew to ₹733 crore (₹502 crore). The Cycles and Accessories Division recorded a revenue of ₹234 crore (₹146 crore), while the Metal Formed Products business registered a revenue of ₹393 crore with (₹370 crore).

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share for 2020-21.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 11, 2021
electric vehicles
Tube Investments of India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.