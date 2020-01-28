Tube Investmentsposts ₹78 cr PATin third Quarter̥

Murugappa Group company Tube Investments of India has reported a standalone profit-after-tax of ₹78 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with ₹77 crore in the same period a year ago.

Profit-before-tax stood at ₹95 crore as against ₹93 crore (excluding the special dividend of ₹29 crore received from Shanti Gears Ltd).

Its revenue for the December 2019 quarter was lower by 27 per cent at ₹976 crore as against ₹1,341 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) for the period ended December 31, 2019 was at 21 per cent as against 20 per cent in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT for the third quarter of this fiscal was at ₹82 crore as against ₹65 crore in the same period of the previous year. Revenue was ₹1,087 crore compared with ₹1,458 crore in the year-ago period.