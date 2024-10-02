Michelin has said its next strategic focus is on a major evolution in the Indian truck and bus radial (TBR) tyre market: tubeless truck radial tyres. With this move, the globally-renowned French tyre maker aims to bring a paradigm shift in the sector by introducing advanced tyre technology that promises to enhance both performance and efficiency.

The primary objective is to offer products that offer significant savings in fuel consumption, directly benefiting fleet operators by reducing their operating costs. “Just as we were pioneers in introducing truck radialisation when it stood at just 2 per cent in India, we’re now focusing on the next leap: tubeless truck radial tyres that offer greater fuel efficiency,” Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director of Michelin India, told businessline. “Fuel costs account for 50-60 per cent of fleet operational expenses, and our tubeless tyres can help save up to 10 per cent on fuel, which is a substantial saving.”

According to rating agency ICRA, radialisation in the truck and bus segment exceeded 55 per cent as of FY24-end, up from less than 50 per cent pre-Covid. However, tubeless radial tyres are poised to become the next big advancement in the Indian truck tyre market.

Technology adoption

Deshpande noted that both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and fleet operators are increasingly interested in adopting this technology due to its superior performance and cost-efficiency benefits. “We are actively working to facilitate the market’s transition — first from traditional bias-ply tyres to radial tyres, and eventually to tubeless radials. We’re collaborating with forward-thinking fleets willing to invest in tubeless truck radials offered by premium brands like Michelin,” he added.

Michelin’s focus on fuel efficiency through innovations like tubeless truck radial tyres aligns with the broader global push to reduce emissions and promote sustainability. He explained that Michelin is committed to creating products that contribute to environmental goals without compromising on performance or safety.

In the Indian inter-city bus segment, Michelin has seen its brand gain strong traction. “Our presence has been steadily growing, especially because in passenger transport, safety is paramount. With the rise of inter-city bus travel and the improvement of road infrastructure, our stronghold in this segment continues to grow. Whether it’s buses from global brands like Volvo or Mercedes or even from local OEMs, Michelin has become a trusted name in this market,” Deshpande added.

Addressing Michelin’s approach to recycling mechanisms and circular economies, he pointed out that for the company, closed-loop recycling is a key priority. “What we mean by that is ensuring that materials from old tyres are reused in new tyres. It’s not just about recycling for the sake of it; it’s about promoting sustainability,” he said.

By 2030, Michelin aims to have over 50 per cent of the materials in its tyres be sustainable or recyclable. “We already have a recycling facility in Sri Lanka, so we don’t need to build new capacity. Instead, our focus is on establishing the right collection mechanisms to process and reuse those materials effectively,” he added.