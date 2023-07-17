Turtle Wax, Inc., an award-winning Chicago-based car care company, has announced its decision to open 10 car-care studios in Kerala by FY24 end.

Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director, Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd, said, the company has recently opened two studios in Kozhikode and Malappuram, taking the total number of studios in Kerala to four.

“Kerala is our fastest growing market, and we have witnessed a growing interest here. With our chain of studios, we aim to provide the best-in-class premium quality car detailing service across the State. We will continue to strengthen the dealer network in the coming years and be present in tier two and tier three towns of the country, too,” he said.

