Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the brand licensee of global brands such as Kodak, Thomson and Blaupunkt, is looking to strengthen its presence in new categories such as audio segment. The company, which has a strong presence in the LED TV segment, has already forayed in air coolers.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, told businessline, “We are looking at new categories in the appliance segment. One of the areas we have identified is audio segment. We are looking to get into speakers and soundbars under brand Kodak later this year. Consumers are increasingly looking at buying speakers and soundbars with enhanced sound experience with their televisions.”

Marwah said the company expects nearly 5 percent of its revenues to come from the audio segment in the next two years.

The company has been focusing on ramping up brand Kodak’s offline presence.

“We have been expanding Kodak’s presence through offline counters across the country. We are in the process of appointing new distributors and entering new States every other month. We expect to have over 30,000 counters of Kodak across the country by the end of the year,” he added.

As per the latest data released by GfK, a NIQ company , the loudspeaker segment, dominated by soundbars, registered a 24 per cent y-o-y volume growth in MAT June 2024, reaching ₹1100 crore. The research firm said there is a growing appeal among Millennials and Gen Z, tech-savvy consumers for soundbars. It also said that there is a growing demand for loudspeakers in smaller towns and cities.

“With 70 per cent of loudspeaker sales coming from large retail chains, the South Zone, particularly cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, has emerged as a hotspot for loudspeaker demand,” GfK stated in its study.