TÜV Rheinland appoints Arun Deshpande as India MD

TÜV Rheinland, an independent technical services firm, has announced the appointment of Arun Deshpande as Managing Director for its India operations.

As part of his new role, Deshpande is expected to lead the management team and will be responsible for project execution, innovative solutioning, implementing business growth strategies, overseeing company growth and expansion in the Indian market.

Deshpande will replace Thomas Fuhrmann, who is taking up a new assignment within the TÜV Rheinland Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Arun Deshpande said, “Companies need to be nimble, take swift action and offer the most relevant services to our customers. And the current pandemic has driven home this important point. As India acclimatises to the new reality in the new normal, TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life.”

He added, “I am truly inspired by the work TÜV Rheinland has been delivering over the last 150 years globally and I look forward to driving the next phase of growth for the business and contributing to its success. I would like to thank the leadership and the Board for this opportunity.”