Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions collaborates with Saint-Gobain to develop 3D-printed Doffing units

Deep tech start-up Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, founded by IIT Madras Alumni, has collaborated with Saint-Gobain to develop a 3D-printed Doffing – a procedure of effective and safe removal and proper disposal of PPE - unit to protect India’s healthcare workers in the frontlines against Covid-19. Two Doffing Units have already been launched with a third one under construction.

One unit was deployed at a Government Hospital in Kancheepuram, and the second at Omandurar Medical College and Hospital, Chennai. The foundation stone for the third was laid at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Thiruvalluvar, said a company release.

Advantage

The major advantage of a 3D-printed Doffing Unit is that the time spent by construction workers at a hospital occupied by Covid-19 patients will be minimal. The units are printed offsite with only assembly being done onsite or the hospital. This particular structure was built using Tvasta’s 3D-printing facility in Perungudi, Chennai, and transported to the construction site in a modular manner.

The concrete 3D printing technology is a ‘ready-to-implement methodology’ with no lead time on manufacturing, which significantly reduces the construction time. This ‘Made In India’ technology has the potential to change the term ‘building’ to ‘printing’ in the near future, the release said.