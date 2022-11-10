TVS Credit Services Ltd, a non-banking financial company, has reported a 264 per cent increase in net profit at ₹96 crore, its highest ever in a quarter, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from ₹26 crore in the year-ago quarter, on the back of a strong rise in income.

Its total income for the September 2022 quarter grew 46 per cent at ₹962 crore.

For the half year ended September 30, 2022, its net profit stood at ₹180 crore. Its asset under management grew 25 per cent to ₹17,448 crore in the September quarter, from ₹13,911 crore as of March 2022.

“In H1 FY23, our business picked up momentum largely driven by robust consumer sentiment coupled with a good monsoon. The tractor loan disbursals in Q2 FY23 have grown by 130 per cent vis-a-vis Q2 of FY22. We have added more than 1.6 million customers in H1 FY23, bringing our total customer base to 9.4 million-plus as of date,” said Ashish Sapra, CEO of the company.

The company ramped up the consumer loans business by entering new markets in seven states. “Digitisation being one of our key focus areas, we continued to adopt new technologies to offer a great customer experience. The introduction of loan approvals in just 2 minutes for two-wheelers helped us gain the confidence of our channel partners,” he added.

TVS Credit expects further growth in the second half of the year owing to continuing credit demand and a festive season boost.