TVS drafts ‘90-day plan’ to battle challenges post-lockdown

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) is drafting a 90-day plan to face the post lockdown period.
TVS SCS, a leading supply chain management services company and part of the $8.5-billion TVS group has drafted a 90-day plan from April 1 to make sure that it remains ‘agile’ and stays close to its customers; its ecosystem, and pays more attention to employees. This will give the ability to bounce back quickly and be transparent to its stakeholders, said the company’s JMD, Ravi Viswanathan, who joined the company in February.
While conserving cash in the 90 days, the company will invest significantly in technology to emerge stronger post lockdown. “This will make the company a ‘pivot’ player and will make them to become a superior technology player from a strong technology player,” he said.
Viswanathan said the company is also actively engaging with its customers to manage the movement of essential services and goods during this lockdown. The company is currently operating from 65 locations across the country (covering almost every State) and has deployed over 1,000 ‘Corona Warriors’ (employees and drivers engaged in the lockdown time) supporting the logistics activities. The execution team is provided with ‘Corona Kavach’ - a protective PPE kit besides fully trained to maintain social distancing norms, he said.
TVS SCS is working with the Karnataka government in managing healthcare equipment services and spares in all primary health centers, community health centers, taluk, district and government hospitals. This covers critical healthcare equipment including ICU equipment and ventilators.
The company is also closely engaging with other State governments and private healthcare organisations to replicate these services. TVS SCS is also closely working with organisations for importing the PPE kits in India that are required by the healthcare sector as well as the organisations who are procuring these in large numbers, said Viswanathan.
Viswanathan said that the company had signed six new clients in the last four weeks from industry that it did not present earlier.
