Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (TVS Emerald), a real estate developer, has announced two significant land acquisitions in Bengaluru and Chennai, with a combined potential booking value of ₹900 crore. The company acquired a 4-acre parcel in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru, with a saleable area potential of 500,000 sq. ft. and a booking value of ₹600 crore. Additionally, it purchased a 4-acre land parcel in Padur, Chennai, with a booking value potential of ₹300 crore, further expanding its presence in both cities, according to a statement. Both locations are high-demand residential markets. Thanisandra is a rapidly developing suburb well-connected to Kempegowda International Airport, NH44, and the Outer Ring Road, making it attractive for homebuyers. The acquisition in Padur strengthens the brand’s footprint in Chennai, where TVS Emerald focuses on premium residential projects.

Sriram Iyer, Director & CEO of TVS Emerald, noted that the Thanisandra project, their second in North Bengaluru, aligns with the region’s rapid development. He added that the investment in Padur underscores their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of urban homebuyers in Chennai.

The company’s Isle of Trees project in Rachenahalli, North Bengaluru, is currently in its pre-launch phase. The newly acquired Thanisandra project is expected to enhance TVS Emerald’s presence in Bengaluru’s competitive real estate landscape.