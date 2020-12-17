TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks to raise funds from CDC Group for expansion

TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks, (TVS ILP), a 50:50 joint venture between TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Ravi Swaminathan Associates, on Thursday announced that it would raise ‘growth capital’ from CDC Group, the UK’s publicly owned impact investor, for an undisclosed sum.

It is the first time that TVS ILP has raised institutional investment. CDC will become a significant minority shareholder in the business, said a statement.

The deal will result in expansion of the operation by TVS ILP, thereby creating job opportunities for about 500 people.

“TVS ILP has been consistently growing over the years. To propel the company to the next level of growth, we feel bringing in a strategic investment partner is the ideal next step,” said R Dinesh, Director, TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks Pvt. Ltd.

TVS ILP and CDC said they have a similar vision to bring in the best-in-class environmental and sustainable practices to this industry.

Ravi Swaminathan, Director, TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks Pvt Ltd said that the company had decided to focus on scale and size after having acquired knowledge and capability in the past 15 years of its existence .

"We had sought growth capital from investors. We are happy to welcome CDC as our esteemed investor and partner in growth. We understand that this is the first-of-its-kind investment by an impact investor in our industry and are humbled by the confidence shown by CDC in our group” he said.

TVS ILP has been providing investment-grade warehouses in underserved markets, helping to facilitate trade and transport with efficient logistic facilities.

“This type of business-enabling infrastructure plays a vital role in economic development by connecting regions, enabling economies of scale, and reducing the cost of goods for consumers. Our investment will create 3,000 construction jobs and support the creation of an additional 500 jobs during warehouse operations,” said Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at CDC.