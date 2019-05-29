TVS launches 2019 model of Apache RR 310 with advanced features

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2019 model of TVS Apache RR 310, equipped with a Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch.

This upgrade enhances the customer’s riding experience as it provides a swift gear shift with low hand fatigue, and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during down shifts, especially in corners.

The new variant also gets minor styling upgrades.

Meghashyam Laxman Dighole, Head, Marketing, Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “There is growing aspiration among the youth to acquire premium bikes and use them during weekends in particular, with a segment using it daily. This demand is accelerating the growth of this segment, where TVS has been growing at a rapid rate.”

“The market for such motorcycles is about 1,000 unit a month, and it is expected to get bigger in years to come. Based on the market demand, we plan to offer more models in this segment,” he said.

Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can retrofit the RT Slipper Clutch to their motorcycles as it will be available as a TVS Racing accessory. This facility is available at the select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships across the country for a nominal price.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first owner of the TVS Apache RR 310 with ‘Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch’.

TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a reverse Inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) Liquid cooled Engine with additional oil-cooling technology mated to a 6-speed gear box, race inspired vertical speedo-cum-tachometer, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps and Michelin Street Sport tyres.

The motorcycle is available at select dealerships across the country, priced at ₹2,20,000 (Ex-Showroom, Hyderabad).