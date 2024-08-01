TVS Mobility, the holding company for businesses managed by the T S Rajam family, a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies, has signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation to launch the TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Programme.

The two organisations will host employees for skill enhancement, mutual growth, and leadership training, among other benefits, according to a statement.

Employees under 45 years of age with over three years of service with TVS Mobility Group and Mitsubishi Corporation will participate in this exchange programme. It is designed to foster mutual growth and innovation, facilitate seamless cross-learning, enhance skills and domain knowledge, and share business management expertise, in addition to training the next generation of leaders within the two organizations.

Scope to address skill gaps

“There is a huge scope to address skill gaps and share best practices between the two organisations. Further, this platform will enable us to leverage our synergies and identify mutually beneficial projects and initiatives, which could be explored through this two-way cooperation,” said R Dinesh, Director of TVS Mobility Group.

To initiate this agreement, Mitsubishi and its partners will host employees from TVS Mobility, offering skill development and training in the Automotive and Mobility sectors, covering areas such as auction inspection and service mechanics. On the other hand, TVS Mobility India will host employees from Mitsubishi, providing insights into digital deployment in the Aftermarket business and supporting the growth of the Independent Aftermarket.

Mitsubishi noted that since it began collaborating with TVS Mobility in 2018 on the TVS Automobile Solutions/Ki Mobility (Automotive spare parts distribution and after-sales service) business, their relationship has strengthened, expanded, and deepened. This includes a recent announcement to join hands with TVS VMS for a multi-brand dealership business.

“With this mutual personnel exchange programme, we hope that employees of both companies will not only acquire skills, know-how, and expertise but also gain a deeper understanding of each other’s cultures,” said Wakabayashi, Executive Vice President & Mobility Group CEO, Mitsubishi Corporation.