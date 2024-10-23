TVS Motor Company has reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹663 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, up from ₹537 crore in the same period last year. The company also posted its highest-ever operating revenue of ₹9,228 crore for the September 2024 quarter, posting a 13% increase compared to ₹8,145 crore in Q2 2023.
Operating EBITDA reached a record ₹1,080 crore, marking a 20% growth from ₹900 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24. The operating EBITDA margin improved by 70 basis points to 11.7%, up from 11.0% in the year-ago period.
Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q2 2024-25 surged by 24%, amounting to ₹897 crore, compared to ₹724 crore in Q2 2023-24. This quarter’s PBT includes a fair valuation gain of ₹23 crore, down from ₹38 crore in the same period last year.
Sales Performance
TVS Motor achieved record sales of 12.28 lakh two- and three-wheelers in Q2 2024, an increase of 14% from 10.74 lakh units in the same quarter last year. Motorcycle sales increased by 14% to 5.60 lakh units, up from 4.93 lakh units, while scooter sales grew by 17% to 4.90 lakh units, compared to 4.20 lakh units in Q2 2023-24. Two-wheeler exports rose 16% to 2.78 lakh units, compared to 2.39 lakh units in the previous year. However, three-wheeler sales slightly declined, with 0.38 lakh units sold, down from 0.43 lakh.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales
The company’s EV sales jumped 31%, setting a new record of 0.75 lakh units in Q2 2024, compared to 0.58 lakh units in the same quarter of 2023.
For the half year-ended September 30, 2024, the company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) saw a 23% rise at ₹1,240 crore, compared to ₹1,004 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue grew by 15% to ₹17,604 crore, compared to ₹15,363 crore. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the half-year grew by 26%, amounting to ₹1,680 crore, up from ₹1,334 crore.
