TVS Motor announces new leadership team for Norton as it revs up for future growth

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
TVS Motor Company, which owns the 123-year-old British premium bike maker Norton Motorcycle Co Ltd, has announced the appointment of Dr Robert Hentschel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vittorio Urciuoli as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for Norton as the group gears for the future growth trajectory.
“Both roles will be pivotal in delivering the TVS vision for Norton,” said a company statement.
The announcement signals another strategic development for Norton under TVS ownership, building on the move to a new Solihull-based factory headquarters announced earlier this year.
Norton is undergoing a comprehensive transformation since being bought by TVS Motorin April 2020 and is now being positioned for future growth and to take the brand into the future.
Hentschel and Urciuoli will take up their new positions as John Russell steps down from his role as Interim CEO. Hentschel joins Norton from Valmet Automotive Holding GmbH & Co KG, where he has served as Managing Director since 2017.
The new leadership team brings exceptional global automotive leadership and engineering experience, including senior roles at Ricardo, Ferrari and Lotus.
“TVS has created a plan for Norton to transform into the future. The brand will retain its core values which will be interpreted in a modern way for the customers of today and tomorrow. As part of this we are excited to welcome on board a new management team led by Robert to lead this next phase of the journey. His passion for customers, brands and the future of mobility will be of immense value to Norton,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors.
Vittorio has a tremendous commitment and track record of creating world class products, which is key to the future of the brand. Both of them are strong engineers with pedigree on the world stage, he added.
Venu pointed out that over the last 12 months, the company has ensured that its clear strategy for the transformation of Norton has been delivered with significant improvements to the product and the creation of a world class manufacturing facility in record time. Now, Norton is ready to move to the next phase of its journey, he said.
“To help restore an iconic and much-loved marque to its rightful place on the global stage is a once in-a-lifetime career opportunity. Under the strategic direction of TVS Motor, Norton has already achieved incredible success which includes being rescued from administration and beginning the rebuilding process. Norton is once again poised to build the finest motorcycles in the world,” said Hentschel.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...