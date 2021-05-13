TVS Motor announces new leadership team for Norton as it revs up for future growth

TVS Motor Company, which owns the 123-year-old British premium bike maker Norton Motorcycle Co Ltd, has announced the appointment of Dr Robert Hentschel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vittorio Urciuoli as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for Norton as the group gears for the future growth trajectory.

“Both roles will be pivotal in delivering the TVS vision for Norton,” said a company statement.

The announcement signals another strategic development for Norton under TVS ownership, building on the move to a new Solihull-based factory headquarters announced earlier this year.

Norton is undergoing a comprehensive transformation since being bought by TVS Motorin April 2020 and is now being positioned for future growth and to take the brand into the future.

Hentschel and Urciuoli will take up their new positions as John Russell steps down from his role as Interim CEO. Hentschel joins Norton from Valmet Automotive Holding GmbH & Co KG, where he has served as Managing Director since 2017.

The new leadership team brings exceptional global automotive leadership and engineering experience, including senior roles at Ricardo, Ferrari and Lotus.

“TVS has created a plan for Norton to transform into the future. The brand will retain its core values which will be interpreted in a modern way for the customers of today and tomorrow. As part of this we are excited to welcome on board a new management team led by Robert to lead this next phase of the journey. His passion for customers, brands and the future of mobility will be of immense value to Norton,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors.

Vittorio has a tremendous commitment and track record of creating world class products, which is key to the future of the brand. Both of them are strong engineers with pedigree on the world stage, he added.

Venu pointed out that over the last 12 months, the company has ensured that its clear strategy for the transformation of Norton has been delivered with significant improvements to the product and the creation of a world class manufacturing facility in record time. Now, Norton is ready to move to the next phase of its journey, he said.

“To help restore an iconic and much-loved marque to its rightful place on the global stage is a once in-a-lifetime career opportunity. Under the strategic direction of TVS Motor, Norton has already achieved incredible success which includes being rescued from administration and beginning the rebuilding process. Norton is once again poised to build the finest motorcycles in the world,” said Hentschel.