TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three-wheeler maker has announced a partnership with Angkor Tiger Football Club, a team in the Cambodian Premier League (CPL) based in Siem Reap, renowned globally for the UNESCO World Heritage site, Angkor Wat temple.

Angkor Tiger Football Club, co-owned by Japanese entrepreneur Akihiro Kato and India-based SkaSports Investments Pvt Ltd, competes in the CPL’s top division. It is the sole team representing the northern region of Cambodia, playing all home matches at Hanuman Stadium in Siem Reap. According to a statement, the club achieved the highest home-ground attendance in the CPL for the 2022-23 season.

The club has begun constructing its own football stadium, which will have a capacity of 5,000 spectators. The new stadium is expected to be ready by January 2025.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Angkor Tiger Football Club. As one of the world’s premier automakers, we are happy to contribute to fostering talent and building communities,” said J Thangarajan, President Director PT TVS Motor Company.

Strategic partnership

Rohit Ramesh, Director of SkaSports, added, “We are extremely delighted with the TVS Motors partnership with Angkor Tiger FC. This marks the beginning of growing commercial partnerships between India and Cambodia. We believe that more Indian companies active in Southeast Asia will see the value in partnering with our sports communities.”

The strategic partnership between Angkor Tiger FC and TVS Motors is seen as a positive development for Cambodian football. This collaboration is expected to elevate the team’s performance and visibility while promoting TVS Motors in the region.

The 2024-25 season of the Cambodian Premier League is scheduled to begin in August 2024.

