TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as distribution partner for South Africa

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company announced that it has roped in ETG Logistics (ETGL) as distribution partner for the South African market.
ETGL is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group), a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries.
ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. It will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg, according to a statement.
“ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market. South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Southern Africa,” said R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.
TVS Motor Company will launch products such as TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS Duramax Cargo in South Africa.
“This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of mobility solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the country. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in mobility space in South Africa,” Rajeev Saxena, Director, ETGL, said.
